Facing The Future 10/6/20
Chase is joined on the show by Joe Antos, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, Josh Gordon, director of Health Policy at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, and Bob Bixby, The Concord Coalition’s executive director. They discuss health care policy reform with long-term economic growth and the pandemic in mind.