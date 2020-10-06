NH Now: Corky Messner 10-5-20

GOP Senate Candidate Corky Messner Says, “The President, with All the Precautions around Him, Contracting COVID Ought to Be a Wake-up Call for Everybody.”

Bryant “Corky” Messner is the Republican Party Primary candidate for US Senate. He is facing Democrat incumbent Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Election Day is on November 3, 2020.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Republican candidate for Senator, Corky Messner discusses President Trump’s battle with COVID-19 and the risks of the President’s controversial motorcade on Sunday to wave to well-wishers outside Walter Reed Hospital.

Corky Messner says, “The President, with all the precautions around him, contracting COVID ought to be a wake-up call for everybody.” Going forward, Messner intends to follow more cautious procedures at his campaign events.

A recent article about a lawsuit involving Corky Messner’s law firm, Messner Reeves, was also discussed. The case led to the eventual bankruptcy of the family of one of the victims of a mass shooting in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Messner’s firm represented BTP Arms, which provided the tear gas canisters used in the attack. In his reaction, Corky explained that his law firm has offices in ten cities across the country and that he had no knowledge about the conduct of this case. Messner considers this article to be a “hit piece” from a liberal publication, and he doubts that there is a connection to the Shaheen campaign.

The last segment of the interview focused on the disparity between poll numbers for Congress and incumbent members of the House and Senate. Congress, on the whole has an approval number of 12-15%, but individuals, like Senator Shaheen are at about 52%. Corky Messner described several bills which could have helped with COVID relief or dealt with other important matters have languished in the Senate due to politics. He also described how incumbents bombard the voters with misleading commercials.