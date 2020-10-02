Paul and Matt dive deep on strategy for the 2020 election with Josh Schwerin, Senior Strategist and Director of Communications for Priorities USA, the biggest Democratic outside advocacy group and political action committee, and one of the key leaders in the drive to elect Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ticket this November.
Off The Record 10/2/20
