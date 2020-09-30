NH Now: John Lynch 9-29-20

Governor John Lynch says Joe Biden should avoid getting into a mud wrestling match If President Trump engages in personal attacks. Biden should simply say that’s not true, pivot, and speak directly to the American people.

As a veteran of many political debates, former New Hampshire Governor, John Lynch weighs in on what we might expect in tonight’s first Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Lynch also discusses how he would coach his fellow Democrat, former Vice President Biden.

Governor Lynch feels that to win over the undecided voters, who could be critical in a close election, Joe Biden needs to speak directly to the American people about he will deal effectively with the COVID-19 pandemic and how he will bring the country back together.

How Joe Biden should discuss the recent revelations about President Trump’s tax returns were also discussed. The New York Times article exposed that Donald Trump has paid as little as $750 in taxes and that he is $400 million in debt. Governor Lynch believes that middle class voters will be concerned that the President pays taxes equivalent to someone making $20,000, and they should be worried about how carrying so much debt will influence President Trump’s decision making in a second term.

In the conclusion of the interview, Governor Lynch discusses whether Joe Biden can carry the Granite State. John Lynch sees that support for Biden is growing because he is likable and trustworthy.