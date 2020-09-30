NH Now: Dan Feltes 9-29-20

Senator Feltes, on Why Gov. Sununu Won’t Disclose His Taxes, Says, “He Gave Preferential Tax Breaks to His Family Businesses in and around Waterville Valley, While Skipping over Areas Like Berlin, Claremont, and Manchester. Perhaps, He Is Personally Benefitting from the Decisions That He Is Making in Government.”

Dan Feltes, the majority leader of the New Hampshire Senate, will be the Democratic party’s choice to run against Governor Chris Sununu in the General Election on November 3.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Dan Feltes discusses how he will conduct his campaign for governor in the next few weeks. Senator Feltes points out the similarities between Chris Sununu and Donald Trump— the governor has avoided disclosure of their tax returns, supported judges who do not recognize a woman’s right to choose, is in favor of defunding planned parenthood, and given corporate giveaways. Feltes also criticized Governor Sununu for giving himself a raise while vetoing bills which would provide a minimum wage for frontline workers and paid family and medical leave insurance.

When he was pressed about why Governor Sununu is unwilling to disclose his tax returns Senator Feltes said, “He gave preferential tax breaks to his family businesses in and around Waterville Valley, while skipping over areas like Berlin, Claremont, and Manchester. Perhaps, he is personally benefitting from the decisions that he is making in government.”

Senator Feltes criticizes the lack of leadership by Governor Sununu on the school reopening and for dropping the ball on preparing the state budget. Feltes charges that the Governor has also failed to address the problems of police reform and recognizing the existence of systemic racism. The Senator also called on Chris Sununu to speak out about hateful rhetoric used by President Trump and some New Hampshire state representatives.

The last segment of the interview deals with how we should deal with the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19. Senator Feltes criticizes Governor Sununu’s veto of a study to determine how well the state dealt with the outbreak of the pandemic, especially with the handling of Coronavirus patients in nursing homes and extended care facilities.