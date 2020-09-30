Chase is joined on the show by former Congressman Charlie Stenholm, Cole Stenholm, Director of Health Care for the Progressive Policy Institute, Arielle Kane, and Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby. They discuss everything from fiscal responsibility to health care reforms and innovations like telehealth.
Facing The Future 9/29/20
