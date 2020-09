Host Chris Ryan looks at the Celtics season ending, the Red Sox letting go Ron Roenicke and the Pats win over the Raiders. He is also joined on this edition of the show by Concord Mayor Jim Bouley, Fox News Political Reporter Paul Steinhauser, New England College Vice President of Academic Affairs Wayne Lesperance, Boston.com Columnist Dave D’Onofrio, and New Hampshire Business Review Editor Jeff Feingold.

