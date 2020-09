Jon Jennings has had an incredible career in every level of a government — A former assistant attorney general, White House staffers, congressional candidate, senate staffer, and now the city manager of Portland Maine. He was also an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics during the 1980s glory years. John joins the show to talk about how to have an impact at every level of government and to share some behind the scenes stories from the Celtics.

