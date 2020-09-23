Chase is joined on the show by President and Founder of the Progressive Policy Institute, Will Marshall, Concord Coalition Policy Director, Tori Gorman, and Concord’s Executive Director, Bob Bixby. They discuss PPI’s proposal ,“Building American Resilience: A Roadmap for Recovery After COVID-19,” and the Congressional Budget Office’s latest long-term outlook.
Facing The Future 9/22/20
