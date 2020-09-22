NH Now: Corky Messner 9-21-20

US Senate Candidate Corky Messner Says, “I Would Like to Challenge Jeanne Shaheen to a Debate about This Supreme Court Justice Issue. Let’s Get on the Radio and Have a Debate about It.”

Bryant “Corky” Messner is the Republican Party Primary candidate for US Senate. He is facing Democrat incumbent Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Election Day is on November 3, 2020.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Republican candidate for Senator, Corky Messner discusses the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, weighs in on the decision to fill her seat on the Court before the November General Election, and describes the qualities which he would look for in a judge who is nominated to the federal courts.

Although he disagreed with some of Judge Ginsberg’s legal positions, Corky Messner praises her contributions for women’s rights. He believes that it is appropriate for President Trump to appoint a replacement for Justice Ginsberg’s seat and for the Senate to go through the confirmation process.

In March of 2016, Republican controlled Senate refused to consider the nomination to the Supreme Court of Merrick Garland by outgoing President Obama. When he was asked if the GOP was being hypocritical in pushing through a Supreme Court nomination so close to the 2020 election, Corky Messner pointed out that the Democrats like Senator Jeanne Shaheen are equally inconsistent. They were for Senate confirmation during an election in 2016, but they are against Senate confirmation in 2020. Despite some polling data which indicates that voters may prefer that the Senate postpones the confirmation process until after the election, Corky Messner’s unofficial poll is that voters want the Senate to do its job and fill the vacancy.

After graduating from West Point in 1979 and serving as an Army Rangers captain until 1984, Messner received his law degree from the University of Denver in 1987. He made his fortune by building up a corporate law firm in Colorado. He moved to New Hampshire twelve years ago.

Corky Messner describes himself as a constitutional conservative and would vote to confirm originalist judges who interpret the Constitution as the Founders intended, like Antonin Scalia. Messner is pro-life, but he feels that the abortion issue should be determined by each state.