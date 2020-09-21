NH Now: Maggie Hassan 9-21-20

Senator Hassan on the Life and Legacy of Justice Ginsburg, “Her Goal Was for Women and Men to Live the Lives That Made the Best Sense for Them, Free of the Stereotypes and Biases That Had Existed in Our Society.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Senator Maggie Hassan discusses the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Senate Majority McConnell’s call for the Senate to fill the Supreme Court vacancy before the November election; and the need for the Senate to vote on the COVID-19 stimulus legislation, the HEROES Act— Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, which was passed by the House of Representatives in May.

Senator Hassan discusses how Justice Ginsburg fought for the equality for all, not just for women’s rights, “Her goal was for women and men to live the lives that made the best sense for them, free of the stereotypes and biases that had existed in our society.”

In March of 2016, Senate Leader McConnell refused to consider the nomination to the Supreme Court of Merrick Garland by outgoing President Obama. Senator Hassan calls on her Republican colleagues to examine their consciences and live by the rules which they put forth in 2016 and to delay filling Justice Ginsburg’s seat until after the election. She points out that with early voting, the election in some states has started already.

Senator Hassan also pointed out that the Senate should be working on needed legislation which has been passed by House of Representatives. In particular, the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package which will provide critical aid to small businesses and individuals; state and local governments, so they can avoid laying off first responders and teachers; and establish a national program for testing and the safe development and distribution of a Coronavirus vaccine.

The Senator has serious concerns about making moves to eliminate the Senate filibuster rule or to change the number of Justices and to pack the Supreme Court. Instead, Senator Hassan calls for bipartisan cooperation