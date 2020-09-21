NH Now: Celtics Beat Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Finals 9-20-20

Jaylen Brown about the Celtics Blow Up after the Game 2 Loss Says, “It Was Probably Blown out of Proportion. We Are in a Bubble. There Are a lot of Grown Men, There Is a lot of Passion and Emotion Going on. At the End of the Day, We Are a Family.”

In a Zoom media session including WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Celtic players Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jason Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Coach Brad Stevens discuss their game 3 victory to the Miami Heat in this best of seven series. Game 4 will be played Wednesday night at 8:30 and can be heard here on WKXL.

There were reports of loud arguments in the Celtic locker room after the Game 2 loss, but the team pulled together and played as a cohesive unit in last night’s contest. The two players who were reported to be at the center of the after-game locker room altercation, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, both had good games at both ends of the court. The return of Gordon Heyward after a month on the injury list also seemed to give the team a lift.

Coach Brad Stevens was pleased with the team’s effort and emotion in this must win contest. Jaylen Brown downplayed the reports of his argument with Marcus Smart by saying, “It was probably blown out of proportion. We are in a bubble. There are a lot of grown men, there is a lot of passion and emotion going on. At the end of the day, we are a family.”

Gordon Hayward hasn’t been able to practice with the team and discussed the pressure of being thrown into a must win Conference Final game.

Jason Tatum, who poured in 25 points, pulled down 14 rebounds, and distributed 8 assists, discussed the arguments which followed the Game 2 loss and how the team can build on last night’s victory.

Another standout performer for the Celtics was Kemba Walker with 21 points and good shooting from the 3-point line. Walker felt that team chemistry was a big factor in the Celtics turn around in Game 3.