New Hampshire Now with Chris Ryan 9-18-20

Host Chris Ryan is joined on this edition of the show by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, NH House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, Democratic Nominee for State Senate in District 15 Becky Whitley, Concord Police Chief Brad Osgood, New England College Vice President of Academic Affairs Wayne Lesperance, Boston.com Columnist Dave D’Onofrio and Dr. Andrew Albee from Suncook Dental. Chris also recaps the Celtics 106-101 loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Finals with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

