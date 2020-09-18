NH Now: Celtics Lose Game 2 of Eastern Finals to Heat 9-18-20

Jason Tatum Says about Reports of Team Disunity after the Game, “I Don’t Know Who Said That! We’re 0 and 2. We’re Frustrated, But That’s Team Sports. We’re Not Supposed to Be Happy That We’re Down 0-2. We Were Just Talking about the Game. It’s Cool. Got to Get Ready for the Next One.”

In a Zoom interview with the media, including WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Celtic players and Coach Brad Stevens discuss their second loss to the Miami Heat in this best of seven series. Boston had a big 17-point lead midway through the third quarter, but they played poorly going down the stretch. There were reports of dissension and arguments in the Celtic locker room after the game. Jason Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Coach Stevens—discuss last night’s game and what adjustments need to be made. Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra also comments about the game. Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played night and can be heard on WKXL at 8:30pm.

Jason Tatum stated that they have to figure out why they have given up big leads in the last two games and concentrate on winning the next game. He also downplayed the reports of team disunity after the game by saying, “I don’t know who said that! We’re 0 and 2. We’re frustrated, but that’s team sports. We’re not supposed to be happy that we’re down 0-2. We were just talking about the game. It’s cool. Got to get ready for the next one.”

With 15.1 seconds left in the game, Jaylen Brown attempted a shot that would have tied the game. He discusses what went wrong with the shot that went long. Brown also talks about the team’s inability to execute their game plan for the full 48 minutes. When he was asked about any dissension on the team after the loss, Jaylen Brown said, “This series is far from over. We’ve got to get ready for Game 3. In a family there are ups and downs. There are fights and emotions, but that’s what we are—a family. We’re going to hold each other accountable.”

Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens assessed the problems which the team had in the fourth quarter attacking Miami’s zone defense. He also briefly discussed how the Celtics will regroup and prepare for the next game.

Erik Spoelstra, the Miami Heat Head Coach, gave credit for the win to good play by his reserve players and two of his stars Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.