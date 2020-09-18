NH Now: Chris Pappas 9-17-20

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Representative from New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, Chris Pappas discusses the next phase of COVID relief spending, the possibility of giving hazard pay to frontline workers, and ways to retrain unemployed individuals to fill jobs in sectors of the economy where workers are needed. Congressman Pappas also responds to some controversial remarks by US Attorney General Barr. The Congressman also answers accusations by Matt Mowers, his Republican challenger in the November election.

The $3 trillion HEROES-Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act was passed by the House of Representatives in May, but it has been stalled in the Senate for months. The bill is designed to provide an extension of unemployment benefits to furloughed workers, funding for state and local governments, and money for school districts. The Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have been unable to compromise. There is pressure to get something settled before Election Day.

Congressman Pappas is in favor of giving hazard pay to essential workers such as, nurses, teachers, and nursing home workers. In addition, he is in favor of giving more funding to retraining programs to assist the unemployed to fill positions in fields like health care and child-care which don’t have enough workers.

Attorney General Barr criticized the COVID-19 lockdowns in many states when he said, “Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history.” At the time of the interview, Congressman Pappas was unaware of the Attorney General’s remarks. However, he feels the William Barr’s comments were outrageous and that Barr is an extension of the Trump White House. The Congressman compared the sacrifices which we made during the lockdown to rationing and other actions taken by Americans on the Homefront during World War II.

While discussing the actions of Black Lives Matter, Attorney General Barr said, “A small number of blacks were killed during conflict with police, usually less than a dozen a year, who they can use as props to achieve a much broader political agenda.” In response, Congressman Pappas discussed the attempts which have been made to reign in the actions of the Attorney General, and he suggests that the upcoming election is the best way.

Matt Mowers, the Republican candidate running against Chris Pappas for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, has accused his opponent of taking improper campaign contributions from big pharmaceutical companies. Congressman Pappas dismisses Mowers’ charges as a political stunt. Pappas is proud of his work to pass legislation to control the high prices of prescription drugs.