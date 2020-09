Host Chris Ryan is joined on this edition of the show by former Attorney General Tom Rath, Political Analyst Mike Dennehy, Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce President Tim Sink, Boston.com Columnist Dave D’Onofrio and Paradigm Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning Owner Steve Labbe. He also recaps the Celtics Game 1 overtime loss in the Eastern Finals and Red Sox top pitching prospect Tanner Houck’s excellent debut.

