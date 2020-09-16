NH Now: Boston Celtics Lose in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat 117-114

Kemba Walker Said about His Subpar Performance in Game 1, “I’ve Got to Make Better Decisions. I’ve Got to Make Shots.”

In a Zoom interview including WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Celtic players—Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Kemba Walker—discuss last night’s game and what adjustments need to be made. Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played tomorrow night and can be heard on WKXL with the Pregame show at 6:30.

Jason Tatum, who scored 30 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, discussed the importance of making adjustments in playoff basketball. Marcus Smart contributed 26 points in last night contest. He said that he expected a hard-fought game and a difficult series with Miami. Kemba Walker, who tallied 19 points and 6 assists, criticized his own performance, “I’ve got to make better decisions. I’ve got to make shots.”