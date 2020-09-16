NH Now: Dan Feltes 9-15-20

Dan Feltes, Democratic Candidate for Governor Says, “Early on Sununu Did What the Other Governors Did… But the Last Few Months, He Hasn’t Done His Job. He Has No Plans for the Future. Elections Are about the Future. What Are Your Plans? What Are You Going to Do? We’ve Been Very Clear What Our Plans Are.”

Dan Feltes, the majority leader of the New Hampshire Senate, will be the Democratic party’s choice to run against Governor Chris Sununu in the General Election on November 3.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Dan Feltes discusses how he will conduct his campaign for governor in the next six weeks. The Senator recognizes that he has an uphill struggle in taking on an incumbent governor with a famous name in New Hampshire politics. Dan Feltes is proud of his working class roots, his work as a legal aide lawyer, and his accomplishments in the legislature.

Senator Feltes is critical of Chris Sununu’s performance as governor in the following ways: in the last year Sununu has vetoed 70 bills which were mostly needed bipartisan legislation; the Governor should clarify how the $143 million gap in the budget will be met; and Governor Sununu should have provided clear public health plans and guidance for the reopening of schools.

As Senator Feltes points out, “He (Governor Sununu) has no plans for the future. Elections are about the future.” He contends that Chris Sununu has yet to state his rationale for a third term as New Hampshire’s governor. Dan Feltes enumerates how he will fight for working families by providing paid family and medical leave insurance, and a higher minimum wage. Senator Feltes is committed to investing in the jobs of tomorrow and clean energy.