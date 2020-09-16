Chase is joined on the show by Jason Fichtner, senior lecturer and an associate director of the Master of International Economics and Finance program at Johns Hopkins University, and Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby. They discuss Social Security, retirement planning, fiscal and economic policy, monetary policy, long-term fiscal responsibility and the Congressional Budget Office’s monthly budget review.
Facing The Future 9/15/20
