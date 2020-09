Host Chris Ryan reflects on the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks and is joined on this edition of the show by NH House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, Democratic Nominee for State Senate in District 15 Becky Whitley, Concord Police Chief Brad Osgood, New England College Vice President of Academic Affairs Wayne Lesperance, Boston.com Columnist Dave D’Onofrio and Dr. Andrew Albee of Suncook Dental.

