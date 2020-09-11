Guest Valerie Martin of Silversmith Strategies, skilled veteran campaign operative and media advisor, talks about how to create ads that win races, the advantages of female leadership in campaigns, and how to handle winning (and losing) in the ultra competitive campaign landscape. More on Silversmith Strategies at https://www.silversmithstrategies.com/
Off The Record 9/11/20
