NH Now: Dan Feltes 9-9-20

Dan Feltes Says, “As You Know, I Don’t Come from a Political Family. I’m Not Running for Governor out of Some Sense of Entitlement. I’m Running for Governor to Serve as Governor for Ordinary Folks, for Families, for Working People Who Need Someone in Their Corner Right Now More Than Ever.”

Dan Feltes, the majority leader of the New Hampshire Senate has defeated Andru Volinsky, a member of the Executive Council of New Hampshire in Tuesday, Democratic Primary by a 52-48% margin. Senator Feltes will be the Democratic party’s choice to run against Governor Chris Sununu in the General Election on November 3.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Dan Feltes discusses his victory and how his opponent in the Primary Election, Andru Volinsky, has joined forces with him to unseat Chris Sununu. Senator Feltes charges that Governor Sununu is closely allied with President Trump, has mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic, used his veto power to obstruct legislation which was needed for working families, and has not provided leadership or needed planning to local districts for the school reopening. Dan Feltes also claims that the Governor has mismanaged the state budget during this pandemic.