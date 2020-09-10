NH Now: Corky Messner 9-9-20

Republican U.S. Senate Primary Winner, Corky Messner, Denies Charges of Poor Integrity by His Opponent, General Don Bolduc, and Calls for Party Unity in His Campaign against Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Bryant “Corky” Messner is the winner of the Republican Party Primary against retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc. He will next face Democrat incumbent Senator Jeanne Shaheen on November 3, 2020.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Republican candidate for Senator, Corky Messner, a newcomer to politics, discusses his victory in yesterday’s primary and his plans for the November General Election.

It seems that the Republicans are not about to join forces in an effort to unseat Jeanne Shaheen. Don Bolduc lost by a very close margin and has refused to support Corky Messner. General Bolduc has called Messner’s character and integrity into question. Messner denies charges that his foundation is under investigation or that it has engaged in questionable activities. He is hopeful that General Bolduc and his supporters will come around to supporting him against the Democratic Party candidate, Jeanne Shaheen. In fact, Corky Messner also calls for New Hampshire Republicans to support Governor Sununu’s and President Trumps reelections, the State House and State Senate, and the Executive Council.

In the seven weeks between now and the General Election, Messner will try to portray Jeanne Shaheen as a “progressive” who is more aligned with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer than she is with traditional Granite State values.