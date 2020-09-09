Facing The Future 9/8/20

Chase is joined on the show by Jon Lieber, managing director at the Eurasia Group, Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and Concord’s Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss the Congressional Budget Office’s recently updated budget baseline, its impact on post-pandemic tax and spending policies, what to expect in the appropriations process as we near the end of the fiscal year, COVID-19 relief legislation and the latest jobs report.



