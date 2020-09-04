Off The Record 9/4/20

Paul and Matt interview Jim Papa, one of the most experienced staffers in Democratic politics. Jim gives a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to help new members of congress to do their jobs and win their re-election campaigns, explains what it was like working for President Obama and Rahm Emanuel, and shares some of the best insider stories from his own new podcast “Staffer.” Listen to “Staffer” at: https://www.globalstrategygroup.com/news/the-staffer-show-podcast/www.globalstrategygroup.com/team/jim-papa/



