Facing The Future 9/1/20

Chase is joined on the show by former U.S. Representative Lee Hamilton, who served Indiana’s 9th district from 1965 to 1999, Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, National Field Director, Phil Smith, and Indiana-based Fiscal Lookout, Kevin Wiley. They discuss how Congress has changed over the decades, the need for a pragmatic approach to tackle issues of the day, the importance of civics education and engagement, as well as the role of Concord Coalition Fiscal Lookouts and how you could become one.



Share this: Share

Reddit

