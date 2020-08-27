NH Now: Andru Volinsky 8-26-20

When Asked about the Riots, Protests, and Actions by BLM Which Have Followed the Recent Shooting of Jacob Blake, Andru Volinsky, a Democratic Party Candidate for Governor Said, “We Have to Start with the Proposition That ‘Black Lives Matter’ Period. .. There Is So Much Which Needs to Be Done on the Racial Justice Front That We Need Agitators and conciliators. We Need to Press the Conversation, While at the Same Time Looking for Points of Connectivity.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Andru Volinsky, who is a member of the New Hampshire Executive Council and a Democratic Party candidate for governor, discusses the following topics: the health risks involved with President Trump’s rally in Manchester, NH on Friday, August 28th; assesses Governor Sununu’s overall handling of the COVID-19 pandemic; breaks down his differences with his Democrat Primary opponent—Dan Feltes; and weighs in on racial unrest in our country;

Andru Volinsky is a member of the Executive Council of New Hampshire. Dan Feltes is the majority leader of the New Hampshire Senate. They are campaigning to be their party’s choice to run against Governor Chris Sununu. The Democratic Party Primary will be held on Tuesday, September 8 and the General Election will be on Tuesday, November 3.

Councilor Volinsky contends that many people who will be attending the president’s rally will not be maintaining social distancing or wearing masks. There have been increases in COVID-19 cases after previous rallies for President Trump. When you combine the reopening of schools and colleges at the same time as this rally for President Trump, Andru Volinsky believes that Governor Sununu should have cancel the rally.

In his evaluation of Governor Sununu’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Andru Volinsky puts emphasis on how New Hampshire compares with our neighbors, Vermont, and Maine, not how we compare nationally. Vermont and Maine have half the number of positive cases as New Hampshire. The number of deaths from Coronavirus for our neighboring states is significantly lower. Councilor Volinsky criticizes Governor Sununu’s unwillingness to criticize President Trump’s mishandling of the COVID crisis.

When asked to respond to Senator Feltes’ prediction on WKXL that Volinsky would be soundly defeated by Governor Sununu in the general election, the Councilor refused to get chippy with his Democrat rival. However, he did contrast their management styles. Andru Volinsky prefers to develop loose frameworks to deal with policy matters and to make decisions based on input from agency heads and government workers. In contrast, he claims that Feltes has rigid 30-page plans developed by consultants. Councilor Volinsky also criticized Senator Feltes for his involvement with the Granite Bridge Pipeline project and for using an LLC (Limited Liability Company) to fund his campaign. Unlike Senator Feltes, Andru Volinsky has refused to “Make the Pledge” or promise not to support an income tax or sales tax.

The last segment of the interview dealt with the riots, protests, and actions of supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement which have followed the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, an African American by a white police officer, Andru Volinsky said, “We have to start with the proposition that “Black Lives Matter” period. .. There is so much which needs to be done on the racial justice front that we need agitators and conciliators. We need to press the conversation, while at the same time looking for points of connectivity.”