Chase is joined on the show by Congressional Budget Office Director, Phil Swagel, Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss CBO’s updated 10-year economic outlook and the Congressional appropriations process.
Facing The Future 8/25/20
Chase is joined on the show by Congressional Budget Office Director, Phil Swagel, Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss CBO’s updated 10-year economic outlook and the Congressional appropriations process.