NH Now: Dan Feltes 8-24-20

Senator Dan Feltes Says That the Trump Rally in Manchester on Friday Is Likely to Spread the Coronavirus, “With Schools Reopening and Having Thousands of People Packed Together Like Sardines in a Rock Concert Style Atmosphere, I Don’t Feel That It’s the Best Idea to Go Forward with That Kind of Event, Period.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, State Senator Dan Feltes discusses the dangers of spreading the Coronavirus at President Trump’s campaign stop at 6 p.m. at the PeriCohas Hangar on Perimeter Road in Manchester. Senator Feltes criticizes Governor Sununu for not enforcing a public health order to deal with the potential dangers of this large gathering. The Senator believes that Trump rally coinciding with schools reopening could cause the spread of the Coronavirus. Dan Feltes believes that Governor Sununu’s school reopening plan lacks clear guidelines and support for local school districts. Senator Feltes also discussed the reasons why Governor Sununu would prefer to run against his Democratic Primary opponent Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky.

Dan Feltes has been a member of the New Hampshire Senate from the 15th district since 2014. Senator Feltes serves as chair of the Senate Ways & Means committee, and as vice chair of the Finance, Energy & Natural Resources, and Rules & Enrolled Bills committees. He has served as the Senate Majority Leader since 2018 and is the youngest Senate Majority leader in the state’s history. Senator Feltes faces Andru Volinsky, the Executive Councilor of District 2 of New Hampshire in the Democratic Party Primary on September 8, 2020. The winner of the primary would then square off against incumbent Governor Chris Sununu on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The Trump rally/campaign event on Friday will be held in a hangar at the Manchester Airport. Masks will be required and provided, but people are likely to be packed together indoors. Senator Feltes strongly believes that the Governor should ban this gathering, but Sununu is a Trump man and doesn’t dare oppose the President. “With schools reopening and having thousands of people packed together like sardines in a rock concert style atmosphere, I don’t feel that it’s the best idea to go forward with that kind of event, period.”

Senator Feltes believes that Governor Sununu should have given clearer guidelines and more support to local schools. In contrast, Dan Feltes presents his plan called “Live Free and Learn Safe” which contains clear public health guidelines and provides medical grade PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) for teachers and support staff.

Councilor Andru Volinsky, Senator Feltes’ primary opponent, has come out in favor of a state income tax. Dan Feltes is against an income tax and favors progressive budgeting and closing loopholes which are used by multinational corporations. People in political circles believe that because of this income tax position, Governor Sununu would rather run against Volinsky than Feltes. For a number of reasons, Senator Feltes believes strongly that if Andru Volinsky won the Democrat Primary, he would be soundly defeated by Sununu in the general election.