Facing The Future 8/11/20

Chase is joined on the show by Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute, Andrew Biggs, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and Concord’s Policy Director Tori Gorman. They discuss COVID-19 relief legislation, President Trump’s executive actions concerning payroll taxes, their potential implications and Social Security.



Share this: Share

Reddit

