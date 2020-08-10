NH Now: Jaylen Brown 8-10-20

Jaylen Brown spoke about the issue of social justice in America, “I’m aware that some Americans have the birthright and the privilege to see police officers as protectors or maybe even peacekeepers, or even embrace heroism,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, I’m not from that side of America. I’m from the other side where people are in fear or in terror of the police where you can be killed in your own backyard by reaching for your wallet.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Celtics basketball star Jaylen Brown talked about issues which transcend sports. After the Celtics victory over the Orlando Magic, he began his postgame press conference with opening remarks about social justice and police brutality. He discussed the deaths of African Americans, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, at the hands of police officers. Jaylen Brown then described a deep divide in our society. Some have the privilege to see the police as protectors and others in society see the presence of the police as something to be feared.

“And I’m aware that without being drafted by the Celtics, without being in the place I am now, that I would still be on that other side of America. So, I want to take a look at the term ‘police brutality’ and maybe offer another term as ‘domestic terrorism.’ Because that’s what it was in the eyes of George Floyd, and that’s what it was in the eyes of Trayvon Martin, and that’s what it is in the eyes of a lot of people in color in minority communities. I’ll be posting an article on my social for guys to learn and tune in more but thank you guys for listening.”

When Jaylen Brown was asked why change and reform has been so long in coming, he explained how the effects of systemic racism can be traced to our country’s history. He is optimistic that reforms will come because more people have become enlightened about the problem.