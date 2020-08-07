NH Now Maggie Hassan 8-4-20

When she was asked if Joe Biden should choose a woman of color as his running mate, Senator Hassan said, “What’s really important for him is to make sure that whoever he selects is somebody that he can work with closely and is prepared to be president, and I certainly take his commitment to have an administration that reflects the diversity of our country very seriously and I think it’s very appropriate.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Senator Maggie Hassan discusses whether schools can reopen safely this fall, describes negotiations in the Senate of next COVID-19 stimulus package, and evaluates Joe Biden’s selection of a vice presidential running mate

Senator Hassan maintains that whether a school district plans to reopen with direct instruction; a hybrid, combining direct instruction and remote learning; or using remote learning completely, they will need financial assistance from the state and federal government. Reconfiguring classrooms, cafeterias, and other common areas, and increased sanitizing will be costly. Many schools need to increase their broadband capabilities to support remote learning inside and outside the school. School nurses and health offices need to be trained and equipped to deal with situations when students or staff members become ill with the Coronavirus. The Senator is opposed to President Trump’s threat to withhold funds from districts which have opted to not have direct instruction.

The need for clear guidelines for dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, the need for PPE-Personal Protective Equipment for students and staff, the need for sanitizing materials were also discussed, and the need to recruit more substitute teachers were discussed. There is also a need for testing protocols for students, teachers, and staff. Once you test positive for COVID-19, when can you return to school.

The Senator is frustrated by the slow handling of the HEROES Act- Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act -which was passed by the House of Representatives in the middle of May. She is encouraged by discussions between the White House and Democratic leaders in the Senate to put together a relief package. Senator Hassan fears that the Republican proposals benefit corporate interests too much and not enough attention is being given to nursing homes and workers who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic. She predicts that there will be a ripple effect if these unemployed workers cannot buy necessities or pay their rent or mortgage. The Senator also strongly believes that, due to revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic, state and local governments will need assistance from the federal government to avoid layoffs of police, EMTs, health officials, and teachers. Senator Hassan quotes the chairman of the Federal Reserve that there will be dire long-term effects on our economy if a robust stimulus package is not passed.

Senator Hassan is flattered that she has been considered as a vice presidential candidate, but she is committed to fulfilling her office as Senator. When she was asked if Joe Biden should choose a woman of color as his running mate, Senator Hassan said, “What’s really important for him is to make sure that whoever he selects is somebody that he can work with closely and is prepared to be president, and I certainly take his commitment to have an administration that reflects the diversity of our country very seriously and I think it’s very appropriate.”