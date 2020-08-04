Facing The Future 8/3/20

Chase is joined on the show by Global Aging Institute Founder, Richard Jackson, and Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, for a conversation regarding a joint effort between Concord and GAI on a quarterly issue-brief series called “The Shape of Things to Come,” exploring the fiscal, economic, social and geopolitical implications of the aging of America. This week, they discuss the second paper in that series, “The Case for Longer Work Lives.”



