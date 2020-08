Host Chris Ryan talks about the return of pro sports on this edition of the show. He discusses the Celtics in the NBA bubble with Daniel Theis, talks Red Sox with manager Ron Roenicke and first baseman Michael Chavis and pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez talks about how he’s know battling myocarditis after having COVID-19. NASCAR driver Chris Buescher also makes an appearance on the show to talk about this weekend’s race at NHMS.

