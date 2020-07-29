Chase is joined on the show by Dr. Jodie Guest, a research professor and epidemiologist at Emory University, Concord Coalition National Field Director Phil Smith and Concord’s Executive Director Bob Bixby. They discuss COVID-19 data, trends, testing, vaccines and more, as well as the TRUST Act.
Facing The Future 7/28/20
