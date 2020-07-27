NH Now: Eduardo Rodriguez 7-27-20

Eduardo Rodriguez discusses his recovery from a serious bout with COVID-19 which has left him with a heart condition–myocarditis.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan and other reporters, Eduardo Rodriguez discusses his recovery from a serious bout with COVID-19 which has left him with a heart condition–myocarditis. For now, doctors have prescribed rest for the 27-year-old south paw. Myocarditis is usually caused by a viral infection. A severe case can weaken the heart, which can lead to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat, and sudden death.

Eduardo Rodriguez was expected to be the ace of the Red Sox pitchers this year until he tested positive for the Coronavirus. He described feeling like he was 100 years old–everything ached, and he was always tired. Apparently 10-20% of COVID-19 cases develop myocarditis. For now, he is only watching baseball and can resume baseball related activities based on the results of his next MRI.