NH Now: Chris Pappas 7-23-20

Congressman Chris Pappas Reacts to Trump Sending Good Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, “As We Look at Joe Biden Versus Donald Trump, Joe Biden Is Someone Who Wears His Heart on His Sleeve and Is Concerned about Hardworking Americans, and I Think That Donald Trump Is Really Distant from the Experience of Everyday Americans.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, the Representative from New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, Chris Pappas discusses steps that are being taken in Congress to limit President Trump’s use of federal agents to intervene in Portland, Oregon and Chicago, Illinois without being requested by local authorities. Congressman Pappas also weighs in about the potential problems with the September primary and November general election. The next round of stimulus spending is also discussed.

The Congressman Pappas reports that legislation requiring agents to identify themselves and limiting the jurisdiction of federal agents to protecting federal property is being proposed. The Congressman believes that the distinction between protesting and rioting can best be determined and handled on a local level.

Due to concerns about COVID-19, there will be a much higher number of absentee ballots and long lines at the polls due to health precautions. Congressman Pappas recommends that the absentee ballots process should be made more easily available and that adequate staffing is provided.

The Congressman lists the programs and items which he feels must be included in the stimulus spending which has passed the House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Senate: 1) more money for testing, treatment, and contact tracing of the Coronavirus; 2) funding for education, so our schools will be able to safely do in person education and have the flexibility to effectively do remote learning this fall; 3) provide continued help to workers who have been laid off due to the Coronavirus shutdown; 4) assistance also needs to be provided for small businesses.

In the conclusion of the interview, Congressman Pappas comments about President Trump’s well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged enabler of Jeffrey Epstein.

“His comment about Maxwell…Where’s the sympathy for the 140,000 Americans that we have lost to Coronavirus and the compassion that you should be having each and every day for the American people, as President of the United States?”