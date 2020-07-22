Facing The Future 7/22/20

Chase is joined on the show by Jared Bernstein, a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, and Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby. They discuss economic and budget developments since COVID-19 — including what policymakers should be considering in an additional economic relief package — how the current crisis might impact the long-term budget and economic picture and how national demographic trends are impacting fiscal policy.



