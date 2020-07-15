Chase is joined on the show by American Enterprise Institute Resident Fellow and Milton Friedman Chair, Jim Capretta, and Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby. They discuss current fiscal and economic policy, entitlement programs, health care and even the federal debt limit.
Facing The Future 7/14/20
