NH Now: Pete Buttigieg 7-10-20

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses the presidential election. Buttigieg finished second in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary in February and has thrown his support to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Pete Buttigieg believes that the American people are dissatisfied with President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He senses that people see that Joe Biden’s calming and unifying style will be a relief from the stress and division which has characterized the Trump administration. Mayor Pete feels that despite the diverse positions and personalities that made up the Democratic field of candidates in the primary elections, the party is now very united behind Joe Biden because of his positions on issues like climate change, the economy, and health care. Most of all, Mayor

Pete believes that the Democratic Party is united in its desire to unseat Donald Trump. He also feels that Donald Trump is in danger of losing support from what has been his base. Conservative people who are pro-military might be upset about Trump’s lack of response to Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan. Disclosures in Trump’s income tax showing that he paid hush money to cover up affairs might cause people of faith to question why they should support him.

Buttigieg also discusses the merits of Joe Biden’s economic plan which emphasizes investment in America’s workers and developing our manufacturing base.

When he was asked if he would have a role in the Biden Administration, Pete Buttigieg expressed an interest in helping whether he is inside or outside the government.