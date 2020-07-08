NH Now: Dan Feltes 7-8-20

Dan Feltes Says That Trump’s Portsmouth Rally Could Spread COVID-19: “It’s a Disregard for Granite Staters and Granite Staters Health for Sununu Not to Issue a Public Health Order…This Is the Epitome of Putting Politics Before Public Health.”

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, State Senator Dan Feltes discusses the dangers of spreading the Coronavirus at President Trump’s rally in Portsmouth, NH on this coming Saturday and criticizes Governor Sununu for not ordering a public health order to deal with the potential dangers of this large gathering.

Dan Feltes also discusses the recent disclosure that Waterville Valley Holdings, which is a ski resort which is partially owned by the Sununu family, received between $350,000 and $1 million in loans from the PPP-Payroll Protection Plan. Senator Feltes wants to examine this and other possible improprieties by the Sununu administration, such as, giving preferential tax consideration to Waterville Valley and giving no bid contracts to campaign donors. The effectiveness and transparency of the Governor’s Main Street Relief Fund is also criticized by Dan Feltes. As part of the federal CARES Act, $400 million was allocated to New Hampshire’s Main Street Relief Fund. The funds were designed to help small businesses to pay their bills, mortgages, and taxes.

Dan Feltes has been a member of the New Hampshire Senate from the 15th district since 2014. Senator Feltes serves as chair of the Senate Ways & Means committee, and as vice chair of the Finance, Energy & Natural Resources, and Rules & Enrolled Bills committees. He has served as the Senate Majority Leader since 2018 and is the youngest Senate Majority leader in the state’s history. Senator Feltes faces Andru Volinsky, the Executive Councilor of District 2 of New Hampshire in the Democratic Party Primary on September 8, 2020. The winner of the primary would then square off against incumbent Governor Chris Sununu on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In the final segment of the interview, Senate Majority Leader Feltes defended and explained his position on how to increase state revenues. Andru Volinsky, Dan Feltes’ opponent in the Democratic Party Primary, has not taken the “pledge”, so he would consider an income tax or sales tax to increase state revenues. Senator Feltes strongly believes that there are enough tax loop holes which favor the well connected and big corporations. He feels that working families are stretched enough by high healthcare costs and high unemployment to consider an income tax or other broad-based tax.