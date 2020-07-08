Chase is joined on the show by Congressional Budget Office Director, Phil Swagel, Concord Coalition Executive Director, Bob Bixby, and Policy Director, Tori Gorman. They discuss CBO’s recent update to its 10-year economic outlook and the latest happenings in the Congressional appropriations process.
Facing The Future 7/7/20
