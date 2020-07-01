Chase is joined on the show by Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby and Bob Carroll, Co-Director of EY’s U.S. National Tax Quantitative Economics and Statistics Group (QUEST). They discuss QUEST’s latest economic update and the industry and workforce disruption brought on by COVID-19.
Facing The Future 6/30/20
