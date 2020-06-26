Corky Messner Disputes Don Buldoc’s Claims That Trump’s Endorsement Has Rigged the GOP Senate Primary and That He Won’t Be Independent.

Bryant “Corky” Messner is running against retired Brigadier General Don Buldoc in a Republican Party primary on September 8, 2020. The winner of the primary election would then face Democrat incumbent Senator Jeanne Shaheen on November 3, 2020.

In an interview with WKXL’s Chris Ryan, Republican candidate for Senator, Corky Messner responds to receiving President Trump’s endorsement and support from the Republican National Committee prior to the primary election. Corky Messner disputes the claims made by his opponent, Don Buldoc, that the Primary Election has been unfairly rigged by President Trump’s endorsement and that Messner will not be able to act independently because he will be beholding to the President.

After graduating from West Point in 1979 and serving as an Army Rangers captain until 1984, Messner made his fortune by building up a corporate law firm in Colorado. He explains why he moved to New Hampshire twelve years ago and why he wants to serve as our US Senator.

Jeanne Shaheen is a former Governor of New Hampshire who is running for her third six-year term in the US Senate. Corky Messner asserts that President Trump and the RNC-Republican National Committee endorsed him because he has the best chance of defeating incumbent Democratic Senator Shaheen. Messner refers to her as “DC Jean Shaheen”, and he plans to portray her as a Washington insider who has lost touch with New Hampshire voters. Messner maintains that Senator Shaheen frequently votes with the “progressive” wing of the Democratic Party. He points out that yesterday Senator Shaheen voted against debating the Police Reform Bill called the Justice Act.

As we move forward different phases of reopening the economy, there is an expected increase in COVID-19 cases. Corky Messner is asked about the importance of increased testing and analysis of the data. He agrees with the approach which Governor Sununu has followed in dealing with the pandemic.